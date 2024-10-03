Cebu Pacific signs P1.4 trillion deal for 152 A321neo aircraft with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney

Cebu Pacific officials—Chairman Lance Gokongwei, CEO Michael Szucs, and President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao—led the celebration of the airline’s official signing of its landmark P1.4 trillion agreement with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney for up to 152 A321neo aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

The deal, formally signed by Szucs, Airbus Executive Vice President for Sales Benoit de Saint-Exupery, and Pratt & Whitney President for Commercial Engines Rick Deurloo on Wednesday night, includes firm orders for 102 A321neo aircraft and purchase rights for 50 A320neo family units.

The event was also attended by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, among others.