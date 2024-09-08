Villar's Decorum Deconstructed

WATCH: Yesterday, 7 September, DAILY TRIBUNE published a video of Senator Cynthia Villar reprimanding a relief organizer in Las Piñas. This isn't the first time the Senator has come under scrutiny. During a 2022 budget deliberation, Villar clashed with Senator Raffy Tulfo over developers buying up farmlands. Villar, whose family owns subdivisions and malls, asserted, "We only buy in cities and capital towns." Villar in 2013 also faced criticism for dismissive remarks about the nursing profession, suggesting that it was easy enough for Filipinos to become "room nurses" or caregivers for the elderly. Villar later apologized.