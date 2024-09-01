TIME TO RECHARGE

LOOK: Monay Torro, a mother and one of the informal settlers residing near the Pasig River, prepares the solar panel to recharge the batteries for the household light and small rechargeable fan on Sunday, 1 September 2024. Recently, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) provided updates on the 2023 full-year official poverty statistics. According to its poverty threshold estimates, a five-member household will require at least P13,873 per month to cover their basic food and non-food needs. KING RODRIGUEZ











