Alas Pilipinas eyes bronze finish after semifinal loss to Kazakhstan

Alas Pilipinas shoots for a podium finish when it battles Australia after Kazakhstan bested them in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14, in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup semifinals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan took advantage of the Alas Women's loose floor defense as team captain Sana Anarkulova whipped out 18 attacks from 19 markers, while Svetlana Nikolayeva chipped in 11 points from 10 attacks and an ace.

Following their dominating performance, Kazakhstan now sets its eyes on dethroning defending champion Vietnam at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

On the other hand, with her teammates clamped down by their towering foes, 19-year-old Arah Panique stepped up to lead the Filipino squad in scoring as she dished out 14 points from 10 attacks, three blocks, and an ace.

Highflyers Angel Canino and Sisi Rondina were only able to produce nine and eight points respectively, as Alas Women fell short of notching another historic feat by securing a Finals showdown with the Vietnamese.

"I'm so proud of the team. I have no other words for it because I feel that we fought well even though we're at a disadvantage, even though we were trailing, and even though Kazakhstan was quick to score on us" Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia De Guzman said.

"I feel that each of us really wants to fight, whether inside the court or on our bench. Tomorrow, we need to do more."