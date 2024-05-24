Solon seeks national human rights violation probe

DAVAO CITY — Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte has filed House Resolution 1745 directing the appropriate House Committees to conduct an investigation on those with alleged history of involvement in extrajudicial killings (EJK) and the possible human rights violations in their respective areas of responsibility for a period covering the last 25 years until the present.

In his resolution, the lawmaker stressed that human rights violations, including EJKs, have been a perennial threat against a significant number of Filipinos for decades and has been consistent with the annual reports on EJK by the Human Rights Watch.

He added that the human rights situation in the country remains appalling, if not ascending, across varying political regimes as shown by the unabated and progressing rate of killings which include attacks against political activists and journalists and abuses committed during the armed conflict with the current 54-year-old communist insurgency.