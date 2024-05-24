Cool body, hot summer

“With Century Tuna, I’m embracing fitness and wellness like never before. I hope that the ‘Best You Ever’ campaign becomes an avenue for Filipinos to start or continue their journey to become the best version of themselves. We all start somewhere and with a lifestyle that is centered on our overall well-being, we empower ourselves and the people around us to strive for the best,” said Bernardo.

Bernardo together with the 36 finalists continue to reinforce the campaign as they inspire more Filipinos to become the best version of themselves through incorporating the Superbods spirit in their diet, exercise, and overall wellness.

“Our common factor in choosing this year’s Superbods is those who we believe will uplift and inspire others in their fitness journeys,” said Endaya.

Months leading up to the finals’ night on Tuesday evening, 9 July, the finalists brought their A-game as they showcased their fit and healthy bodies perfectly embodying what it is to be a Superbod.

The finalists will face a series of digital and onsite challenges. The Century Tuna Superbods 2024 Male and Female Grand Winners will each receive P500,000 tax-free while the Runners-Up will receive P200,000 tax-free.