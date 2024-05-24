Alas Pilipinas dismantles India, captures second AVC Challenge Cup win

Alas Pilipinas survived a first-set meltdown to demolish India, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18, and notch its second win in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup on Friday evening at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Eya Laure showed her might by establishing an early lead in the fourth set and added the cherry on top by scoring the match point, while 20-year-old Angel Canino was consistent in her second game as she led the Alas Women in scoring.

Laure ended up with 17 markers from 15 attacks and two aces, while Canino hammered down 19 attacks, two aces, and a block to produce a game-high 22 points.

Middle blockers Fifi Sharma and Thea Gagate towered over India by producing 12 points apiece, while Sisi Rondina dished out nine markers after being held scoreless in the first set.

Team captain Jia De Guzman, meanwhile, was in her usual best self, as she produced five points from a handful of effective 1-2 plays, and dictated the offense of the Alas Women with her sharp tosses throughout the game.

"I think in the first set we made a lot of unforced errors because we were able to close out to them in terms of attacks, in terms of blocks," De Guzman said.

"But then what we're trying to work on now is to lessen our errors and also work on the in-game adjustments so that we can bounce back right away."

Despite coming off the bench, Arah Panique was ready to serve, as she came up with her first two points in the tournament by scoring in the crucial moments of the third frame, while Chery Nunag made the most of subbing in for Sharma in the fourth frame by whipping out an attack.

On the other hand, Soorya Soorya's 15-point performance from 12 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, along with Anagha Radhakrishnan and Kambrath Anusree's 13 and 12 respective markers are not enough for India to extend its win streak to three.

Alas Pilipinas will face Iran, who currently holds a 1-1 record, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, also at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.