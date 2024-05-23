PINOY PRIDE

Outgoing Alas Pilipinas coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito reminded the host team to value the essence of “representing the flag” in its quest to make a mark in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup being held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

With his contract set to expire on 30 June, De Brito told the players to put premium on fighting for flag and country amid the prospects of challenging bigger and stronger teams from overseas.

“No one plays for me, they can do it also, they can. And now the most important thing is they have to play for the national team, for the flag,” the Brazilian taskmaster said in a recent interview.

“If you are invited to play for the country, it’s quite easy to understand, those guys (are expected) to show up and fight.”

As of press time, Alas Pilipinas, bannered by veteran setter Jia de Guzman, and Premier Volleyball League stars such as Sisi Rondina, Fifi Sharma, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Vanie Gandler Eya Laure and collegiate standout Angel Canino, are locking horns with the heftier and taller spikers from Australia.

Meanwhile, Soorya Soorya treated the highly-appreciative crowd that included a modest number of expatriates to a day of spiking prowess as India pulverized Chinese Taipei, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, for its second straight win.

“I’m feeling very happy that we won, and we are hoping that we can get more wins,” said the six-foot Soorya who also had eight blocks.

“My teammates are very supportive and our coaches and the Indians in the audience were very supportive,” said Soorya after the match that lasted one hour and twenty minutes.

“This time, we’re going to win this tournament,” she added, noting how determined the team is in improving on its fourth-place finish in last year’s tournament in Indonesia.

Soorya had seven hits for 15 points while Kambrath Anusree scattered 13 points — all attacks — in the Pool A match of the spikefest.

Up next for India is Alas Pilipinas — which played Australia Thursday night — at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“Playing against the home team is very difficult because the audience support will go to the Philippines,” Soorya said.

“But we will try to overcome that.”

Chinese Taipei remained winless in two matches.

Earlier on Thursday, Hong Kong bounced back from opening day defeat by edging Indonesia, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18, to level its record to 1-1 won-lost in Pool B.

Hong Kong yielded to defending champion Vietnam, 13-25, 17-25, 16-25, on opening day Wednesday.

The other matches on Friday pits Iran against Chinese Taipei at 10 a.m. in Pool A and Kazakhstan meets Vietnam at 1 p.m. and Singapore clashes with Indonesia at 4 p.m. in Pool B.

Sixth seed Australia posed a strong start in the tournament after surviving a first-set meltdown to outlast No. 3 Chinese Taipei in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 on Wednesday.

The spikers from Down Under were led by seasoned outside hitter Caitlin Tipping, who carved out 21 points from 19 attacks and two blocks, and 20-year-old middle blocker Cassandra Dodd, who made her mark with 10 massive blocks from 16 points.

Meanwhile, before Alas Pilipinas’ much-awaited debut, Wing Lam Chim and Lam Shum combined for 36 points for Hong Kong, which clipped Indonesia, last year’s runerup, in straight sets, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18.

Middle blocker Wing Ni Yim also dished out nine points, while Ka Yi Fong and Ying Chi Yu chipped in seven apiece as Hong Kong bounced back from their first-game loss against defending champion Vietnam.