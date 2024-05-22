PVL drafts code of ethics

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is looking to come up with code of ethics and disciplinary regulations after being summoned by the Movie Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) for a viral incident during the semifinal game between Petro Gazz and Creamline in the recent All-Filipino Conference.

PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo told Daily Tribune that they have already drafted their code of conduct after a clip of Petro Gazz skipper Marian Buitre making a profane gesture went viral.

Malonzo said they have already defined the process and are ready to enforce the penalties and other sanctions should players, coaches and team officials commit the same mistake again.

“We have already drafted the PVL’s code of ethics and disciplinary regulation which contains the process, penalties, fines, etc. Though we have not implemented this yet,” Malonzo said.

“For the meantime, we remind teams and players that they are public figures and must observe proper/respectable decorum at all times on and off the court.”

In a previous statement, PVL president Ricky Palou revealed that Buitre’s gesture in which she was apparently flashing a dirty finger in the crucial stretch of their game against the Cool Smashers caught the idea of the government regulatory body for television.

After the Angels’ loss to Creamline in the semifinals, Buitre was no longer included in their roster in their last semis game against Choco Mucho.

The Petro Gazz opposite spiker was also not included in the lineup in the last two games of their battle for bronze best-of-three series against Chery Tiggo.

“I think it’s this Friday. They asked for our comments. I asked if we should go but they only need a lawyer,” Palou said.

Palou said Petro Gazz cracked the whip, giving Buitre a three-month suspension after her gesture went viral.

“There was a sanction, she’s been suspended,” he said.

“She’s even suspended by her own team. Since we saw that she’s been suspended by her own team, that’s enough sanction to learn her lesson.”