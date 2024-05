VIDEOS

TOO GOOD FOR FIRST TIME

WATCH: Murmurs and frenzied chatter hanker for some experimental local pilot poised for a renaissance. Untried and untested homegrown productions, like "Anak", are staged at Stamford Black Box Theater until 2 June. | via Vernon Velasco #DailyTribune #SingaporeInternationalFestivalofArts #SIFA24 #SIFA2024