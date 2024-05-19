Perpetual spikers near NCAA crown

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta inched closer to achieving a four-peat after outclassing Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 24-26, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19, in Game 1 of their best-of- National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 men’s volleyball title series Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Seasoned setter JC Enarciso and reigning Most Valuable Player Louie Ramirez caught fire late in the fourth set to seal the win as the Altas close in on their 14th overall title.

“This Game 1 is important for us to get the advantage in the series. Luckily, we’re able to get it,” Ramirez said.

Enarciso registered 27 excellent sets, including his back-to-back aces to secure the lead in the fourth set at 21-17 before Ramirez, who carved out 23 points laced with 23 excellent receptions, took over to seal the win.

Jeff Marapoc also provided firepower for the Altas as he dished out 19 points, 19 excellent receptions, and seven digs.

“It’s hard, the kids worked hard to get Game 1. I respect the EAC Generals, they gave (us) a good fight. We’ll prepare more for Game 2 so that we won’t snap our winning streak,” Perpetual head coach Sammy Acaylar said.

Meanwhile, the Generals’ Ervin Osabel’s 21 points and six digs, and Ruther Abor’s 20-point performance were not enough to force a set five against the Altas.

Game 2 is slated on 26 May after the individual awards of the Juniors and Seniors Division set at 10 a.m. also at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.