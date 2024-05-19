Measles-rubella, pertussis cases in Phl decreasing

Measles-rubella (MR) and pertussis cases in the country are now on the decline, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

As of 11 May, the DOH logged a total of 2,552 MR cases since the start of the year, noting that the nationwide MR epidemic curve "is now showing signs of decrease."

Of the figure, five fatalities have been reported.

Meanwhile, children under 10 years old remain at the most at-risk age group for MR, making up 83 percent or 2,114 of the total number of cases.

MR case counts in the recent three to four weeks (14 to 27 April) were 8 percent lower, reporting to 408 cases, compared to the 442 cases two weeks ago (31 March to 13 April).

All regions did not have a continuous increase of MR cases during the most recent six-week monitoring period.

The DOH, however, noted that case counts may change as there may be late consultations and reports.

On the other hand, the DOH also reported that all regions did not have a continuous increase of pertussis cases during the most recent six-week monitoring period.

As of 11 May, a total of 2,521 pertussis cases have been reported since the start of the year.

The nationwide pertussis epidemic curve showed a continuous decrease in cases, with new cases from 14 to 27 April (375) being 25 percent lower than 31 March to 13 April (499).

The Health department also recorded a total of 96 pertussis deaths.

“We continue to await the millions of doses of pentavalent vaccines coming in this third quarter," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

"The DOH through its Centers for Health Development is now preparing with LGUs to immediately deploy those doses once they arrive," Herbosa added.