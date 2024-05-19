MAROONED IN NO MERE MAN'S ISLE A 60-minute suite of avant-garde music, dance, literature, and design converge in "Una Isla"—a set that radically upends what's physical and digital in an act by both man and AI. Here, men are ancient wind-up toys programmed in a loop of mechanical locomotion (think women in celestial suits and neon around fire prancing like cavemen) vis-a-vis the sensuality and dynamism of tactile AI-generated faces, movements, and intelligence. "Una Isla's" indulgent, electro, retro-futuristic appeal improved the pleasures of in-person theater-going quite a ways at the Singapore International Festival of Arts, since artists found a way to collaborate and employ digital technology as a performer in their work. | via Vernon Velasco #DailyTribune #SIFA2024 #ARTSHOUSELIMITED