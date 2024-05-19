For Rina Ortiz animal welfare is ‘meditation in motion

The journey

Although Ortiz has had decades of experience in rescuing and rehabilitating animals, it was only in 2022 that she professionalized her passion.

For a long time, she was involved in a program called Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR), a safe and humane method of managing and controlling feral and free-roaming street cats.

“During the pandemic, there were so many animals that were hungry because there was no trash to eat,” she said, adding that this realization prompted her to formalize her passion and become more proactive in making a difference.

However, it is not just hunger that they are trying to resolve regarding animal welfare.

Ortiz has acknowledged that a growing percentage of animals are being neglected, mistreated, and abused, which is often overlooked by the common folk.

“People have to realize that this is a crime,” Ortiz emphasized, sharing that the growing culture of being abusive to animals is never right and justifiable — and turning a blind eye and staying silent about animal cruelty is equally as grave an offense.

“What hit me the most was I can’t let them think that this is okay,” she continued. “A crime is a crime, and what I’m seeing through the years is the lack of respect for life, whether it’s an animal, a tree, or a human being.”

Biyaya Animal Care stands firm in making a positive change in animal welfare in the country, doing every means possible to rescue and protect neglected, lost, mistreated and abused animals.

Through this organization, Ortiz expresses her belief that everyone can do something, whether big or small, to protect and save animals from the harsh cruelties and unfair conditions that they are exposed to.

“Maybe we can fill in the gaps. It’s not only education but also having an education that uplifts,” she said.

“By sharing ideas and giving a safe space for other people to allow themselves to be vulnerable, I believe that animals can be a great bridge between people,” she added.