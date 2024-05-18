DILG task force furnishes Ombudsman reports on Mayor Guo

Department of Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. over the weekend said the task force the department created to look into the involvement of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo into illegal POGO operations has already submitted its report to the Office of the Ombudsman.

"The Task Force’s updated report has been submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman for their appropriate action," Abalos said, noting that based on the report, there are troubling findings of serious illegal acts which may have severe legal implications.

"The DILG does not have the power to directly suspend or dismiss local officials. Hence, the DILG defers to the Ombudsman regarding any sanctions that may be imposed against Guo, in line with its disciplinary authority over elective officials of local governments under Section 21 of Republic Act No. 6770," Abalos explained to DAILY TRIBUNE.

According to Abalos, on 5 April, the DILG created a seven-man task force, headed by Atty. Benjamin Zabala of the DILG's Internal Audit Service "to investigate the allegations concerning Guo’s link to illegal POGO operations in her town."

"The DILG recommended to the Ombudsman the issuance of a preventive suspension against Mayor Guo to prevent any influence on the continuing investigations of our and other agencies," Abalos said.

He added that the DILG will continue to cooperate with the Ombudsman and other investigative bodies regarding this issue.