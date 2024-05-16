Marcos: Bamban Mayor Guo's background should be thoroughly investigated

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government should thoroughly investigate Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's real identity after failing to provide details about her early life and background during a Senate hearing.

In a media interview in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday, Marcos expressed concern at Guo's rise to power as he highlighted his unfamiliarity with her amid her questionable background.

Marcos added that he wanted to know the truth behind dubious documents about her citizenship that the local chief had allegedly submitted.

"Well, we have been investigating this for a long time, which is why she was caught. Because we raided Bamban and discovered documents that we are now questioning whether they are genuine, and how she even ran for mayor," Marcos said in Filipino.

"Because I know all the politicians from Tarlac, and none of them know her. So we are wondering where she came from? Why is this happening? We can't figure it out," Marcos added.

Guo's name has come under scrutiny during the Senate probe into purportedly illicit activities at the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator center in Bamban during the last several days.

Guo also became viral on social media after saying at a Senate hearing that she doesn't recall her birth house, why she was registered 17 years later, or what homeschool program she used until high school.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who presided over the 7 May hearing on the Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO) raided in Bamban then can't help but wonder if Guo “came out of nowhere” to become mayor and be a "Chinese asset" trying to infiltrate Philippine politics and government.

To address these issues, the President has highlighted a collaborative approach, involving not only the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) but also the Bureau of Immigration and possibly the Office of the Solicitor General.

"It really needs to be investigated. Along with the Bureau of Immigration, someone will probably question her citizenship. We will investigate all of this together with the Senate hearings," Marcos said.

Marcos also underscored the need for tightening enforcement to prevent such occurrences in the future amid concerns over national security and the integrity of local governance.

"The law is already there. We were not vigilant enough, that was the problem," President Marcos admitted.

The issue also touches on broader concerns regarding the role of money and potential bribery in local politics.

"And perhaps, others neglected it. Because there's a lot of money involved, they pay, they can bribe. So that's what we'll watch out for, to prevent this from happening again," he added.