OSG gathering info regarding nationality of Bamban Mayor Guo

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra yesterday said they are gathering relevant information that they can use to begin looking into the nationality of Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac.

“For now we are gathering relevant information from the Comelec (Commission on Elections), DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), DepEd (Department of Education), PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority), BI (Bureau of Immigration), and other government agencies,” Guevarra revealed.

The SolGen said he has created a special team “to look into the matter and determine if there is good reason to believe that the subject (Guo) is unlawfully holding or exercising a public office.”

“If it could be established by proof, the OSG will commence quo warranto proceedings to oust the person concerned,” he said.

Quo warranto is a special civil action against a person who "usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office, position or franchise."

Guo had faced the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equity which has been conducting an inquiry on the activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country.

During the hearings, senators questioned Guo’s nationality as well as her involvement with a POGO facility located near the municipal hall that was raided last March by law enforcers.