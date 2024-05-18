Davao summer fest kicks off June

DAVAO CITY — The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) will launch the “Duaw Davao” summer tourism campaign next month.

Jennifer Romero, the head of CTOO, said that the Duaw Davao, is a unique festival every second quarter of the year.

She added that the festival’s launching is intended to introduce the summer fest as a fixed part of the city’s tourism activities.

“The core of this Duaw Davao na festival nato is really focusing more on creating a tourism sphere within the city,” she said.

The Duaw Davao summer fest will be held on June 20-30.

The CTOO is currently finalizing the event schedules for the summer festival.

For the first quarter, the city celebrates Araw ng Dabaw, third quarter is the Kadayawan in August, and fourth quarter is the Pasko Fiesta.

The summer festival, she said, will revolve around four components: Davao Tourism, the Feast of San Pedro, Pride Month, and Lifestyle and Leisure.

“Those four components will be our foundation for the Duaw Davao,” Romero added.

Since June is also Pride Month, she said the CTOO decided to make the Reyna ng Davao one of the main activities for the festival. Romero said the CTOO had already coordinated with various LGBT groups for this year’s pageant.

History and urban tourism will also be highlighted as the city will be celebrating the 176th parochial fiesta of the San Pedro Cathedral.

Music, Arts, Sports, Eco and Agricultural Tourism activities, as well as various fairs and bazaars, are also slated for the month of June.

“We will be creating more tourism activities. We will be discovering more tourism sites that we can offer on top of what is existing in the city,” Romero said.