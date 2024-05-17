PBBM continues El Niño Mindanao aid tour

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continued his tour of Mindanao to address the needs of farmers affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

On 16 May, he visited Northern Mindanao to distribute financial aid: P10.5 million in Iligan City, P24.3 million in Lanao del Norte, and P10 million in Cagayan de Oro City.

Approximately P24.3 million was also provided to Misamis Occidental, while Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon each received P50 million.

In his speech, Marcos emphasized the government’s commitment to visiting all parts of Mindanao and the entire country to ensure aid reaches even the most remote areas.

The President acknowledged the hardships faced by farmers and fisherfolk due to El Niño.

“I also want to share with you the steps your government is taking to accelerate development in your region. I know that farmers and fishermen here are working twice as hard despite the impact of El Niño,” Marcos said.

Last week, the President visited the Zamboanga Peninsula and SOCCSKSARGEN areas.

“To the best of our ability, the government will do everything to ensure that the necessary support and assistance are promptly delivered to every affected family, farmer, and fisherman,” he added.

Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno assisted the President in all his visits in Eastern Mindanao, along with Special Assistant to the President Ernesto Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr., and Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil.