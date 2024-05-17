No friendlies for Alas Pilipinas

Friendly games will not be part of the program when Alas Pilipinas prepares for the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup starting Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation national team commission chief Tonyboy Liao admitted that they no longer have the luxury of time to come up with tune-up matches that could have been a good test for the team that will shoot for glory in the prestigious continental event.

The Filipinas are facing an uphill climb after landing on Group A of the 10-team event together with Chinese Taipei, Iran, Australia and India.

But what makes their battle even challenging is the fact that they are running out of time as they formed only this week, making it harder for Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito to whip them into one solid unit.

With that, the federation opted to give the team an intense training than face other clubs to test its mettle.

“No more time,” Liao said in a message to Daily Tribune.

Still, despite the last-minute preparation, the team will not lack talent as veteran playmaker Jia Morado, Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure are at the helm with Fifi Sharma, Vanie Gandler, Dell Palomata, Faith Nisperos, Dawn Macandili and Jen Nierva.

They were present in the first day of training last Thursday together with collegiate standouts Angel Canino, Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel. Arah Panique has been chosen to replace the injured Casiey Dongallo.

Liao said it was a good first day of training.

“It was good, even though most of them played with each other for the first time,” Liao said, adding that newly-crowned University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon are still part of the pool after helping National University win the UAAP Season 86 title.

“They’re both in the pool. They will join after the AVC Challenge Cup.”

Alas Pilipinas will open its campaign against Australia on Thursday before battling India, Iran and Chinese Taipei.