Wounded UST plots comeback

The tears in their eyes have yet to dry up but University of Santo Tomas (UST) is already plotting its comeback bid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

Tigresses captain Detdet Pepito said the future looks bright despite their sorry 23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 16-15 loss to National University (NU) in Game 2 of their Season 86 best-of-three finals series late Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“It’s still not enough, but we’re almost there. As Coach (Kungfu Reyes) said, next time, we shouldn’t allow this feeling to be felt again,” Pepito said following the devastating setback that gave the Lady Bulldogs their second title in three seasons.

But more than the powerhouse NU squad, luck also didn’t roll UST’s way.

Super rookie Angge Poyos suffered an ankle injury in Game 1, prompting her to see very limited action in the crucial Game 2. With that, Xyza Gula stepped up, leading the Tigresses with 16 attacks and two blocks for 18 points laced with 10 digs and 11 excellent receptions.

Poyos’ injury reminded sideliners of the sorry development in 2019 in which star spiker Eya Laure also suffered an ankle sprain in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals showdown against Ateneo de Manila University.

Reyes said he is very proud of how his players, especially Gula, responded to the adversity.

“We have no other (feeling) but to be proud of our players, especially Xyza, who (delivered) in the absence of Poyos. We checked if she (Poyos) could handle it. She really wanted to play but we didn’t gamble on it,” said Reyes, who also drew 14 points from Jonna Perdido and 13 markers apiece from Regina Jurado and Em Banagua.

Poyos said the battle is far from over.

“We still have a lot of time. We have a lot of time to bounce back. We still have a very long career,” Poyos said.

Reyes said no matter how painful it is, they have to pick up the pieces and prepare for the season, hopefully, with a healthy roster.