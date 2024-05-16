Older, wiser, better: Experience, hunger spark NU spikers’ victory

For National University (NU), reigning supreme in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) wasn’t a mere stroke of luck.

It was a product of hard work, dedication, and the long time they spent together as one solid team.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Norman Miguel said he never doubted their ability to win, especially in the crucial stretch of their four-set conquest of University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Game 2 of their Season 86 best-of-three finals series at the Mall of Asia Arena late Wednesday.

“It’s a hard question because there’s already a template to follow. People are expecting that we will be championship contenders every year,” said Miguel shortly after winning their second title in three seasons.

“When we became champions in Season 84, obviously our program was good. Then we saw that they carried it out. That’s why the training was easy for us because they have already matured. They’ve been through a lot.”

Indeed, the win was special.

Alyssa Solomon was simply impressive as she carried the Lady Bulldogs to a pair of convincing wins to emerge as Most Valuable Player of the Finals. She dropped 14 kills and three blocks for a 17-point effort in Game 1 before tallying for 20 kills, four blocks and three aces for a 27-point explosion in their title-clinching victory in Game 2.

The 6-foot-1 Solomon said she played as if it would be her last.

“I prepared my mindset, thinking that I have to give my best because it might be my last game,” Solomon quipped before saying: “I mean, because this will be our last game of the season.”

“It’s like now or never. And then earlier in the fourth set, we reminded ourselves to (give) our 100 percent effort. From that, we got inspired not to stop moving so we can win.”

Also emerging victorious was the NU men’s team.

Bulldogs head coach Dante Alinsunurin said their unwavering hunger to fortify their dynasty with their fourth straight title prompted them to beat UST in Game 2 of their best-of-three title showdown.

With the Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs dominating the Golden Spikers and the Tigresses, NU became the first school to sweep the volleyball tournament since Ateneo de Manila University did the trick in Season 77 in 2015.

“Based on my experience, this has been kind of heavy. Although what’s good here is that I saw the players really wanted to become champions because every training, they work on the things they want, the things they need to do,” Alinsunurin said.

“That’s why I’m so thankful for the leadership of our seniors in this situation, that they really wanted to be champions because we’ve been hearing (comments) that it’s hard to get the four-peat and that if it’s your last playing year, sometimes you won’t be able to get the championship.”

Owa Retamar was in his element as he delivered 26 excellent sets, including nine digs and three points while his fellow senior Nico Almendras tallied 20 points and 17 excellent receptions to extend NU’s dominance.

Alinsunurin said with Retamar and Almendras set to graduate, winning their fifth straight title will not be easy.

Still, they will cling on to their faith, hoping that somebody will step up and assume the leadership role.

“Of course, Owa, and Nico will be gone but our recruitment program is ongoing. We have players that are ready anytime when others are going to leave,” Alinsunurin said.

“We trust in our program at NU, that we keep it going, not only in UAAP, not only in the Philippines. As I told my players, our plan is to have an international (style), so that we can be more aware of their plays here in the Philippines.”