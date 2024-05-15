Food & Drink

Your new 5 o’clock habit

THE Whisky Library at Newport World Resorts.
THE Whisky Library at Newport World Resorts.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS

At Newport World Resorts’ haven of luxury, The Whisky Library, the happiest hours of the day start right as it opens. Every day from 5 p.m., the library beckons guests to explore an almost endless array of cocktails and generous pours of fine whiskies and spirits of worldwide origin.

Take a grand tour of The Whisky Library’s vast catalog during Happy Hour between 5 and 8 p.m. daily. For P1,200 nett per person, select from over 40 drink options that come with a serving of the bar’s signature tapas.

