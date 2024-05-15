Your new 5 o’clock habit

At Newport World Resorts’ haven of luxury, The Whisky Library, the happiest hours of the day start right as it opens. Every day from 5 p.m., the library beckons guests to explore an almost endless array of cocktails and generous pours of fine whiskies and spirits of worldwide origin.

Take a grand tour of The Whisky Library’s vast catalog during Happy Hour between 5 and 8 p.m. daily. For P1,200 nett per person, select from over 40 drink options that come with a serving of the bar’s signature tapas.