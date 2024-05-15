Finger lickin’ beats on 18 May at MOA

Calling all music, arts and KFC lovers! Don’t miss out on this KFC festival like no other — #KFCKentuckyTownPH.

The home of the world-renowned Original Recipe chicken (always imitated, never successfully duplicated) is presenting you KFC Kentucky Town — a festival celebrating local and original talents in music, arts, fashion and content creation!

Get ready to sing your hearts out with performances from top artists such as Parokya ni Edgar, Zack Tabudlo, Juan Karlos, Adie, Rob Deniel, Nobita, Alamat and KAIA. Discover new music as well from university bands from University of Sto Tomas, UPLB and STI College.

It is happening real soon on 18 May at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds (Gates open at 4 p.m.). Here’s how you can get your FREE concert pass in three easy steps!

1. Buy a minimum purchase of KFC products on 11-18 May. Hang on to your KFC receipt!

2. Head over to the nearest SM Tickets outlet. Simply present a physical copy of your KFC receipt to claim your free concert pass. Find your nearest outlet at www.smtickets.com/outlets.

3. You can redeem your free concert pass from 11 May (10 a.m.) until 18 May (until 2 p.m.). Get yours early — before they’re gone! For the full redemption details, visit https://smtickets.com/events/view/13050.

Not only will you be treated to electrifying beats and incredible performances, but the festival also offers numerous limited edition freebies such as KFC chicken headband, sunnies, bucket hats and a stylish KFC jacket, exciting games, and best of all — finger lickin’ good food!

KFC Kentucky Town started from other parts of the world such as KFC Malaysia and South Africa. For the Philippines, it started last December with Kentucky Town Christmas. This summer, KFC Philippines is bringing it back — bigger and bolder this time around! You definitely won’t want to miss this epic event. See you there!