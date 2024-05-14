Resilient mothers find strength in SM Foundation medical mission

Mothers play endless roles within the family—provider, accountant, teacher, engineer, and even doctor when any family member is under the weather. They are the glue that holds it all together, juggling multiple responsibilities with a nurturing spirit.

Mothers are also on-call 24/7, attending to everyone's needs while putting their own on the backburner far too often. Yet in their selfless dedication to taking care of everyone else, they cannot afford to let their own health and well-being take a backseat on their endless to-do lists. With busy schedules and many roles to fill, they must also be intentional about their health.

This is what a mother's life is like, according to Loida Macaling and Regina Abalain—beneficiaries of the recent SM Foundation medical mission in SM City Marilao.

Para sa ika-giginhawa ng buhay



Loida is a mother of three. Previously working as a factory worker, she walked 30 minutes each way to her job to save on costs and supplement her husband's income. When the pandemic struck, she lost her job but swiftly sought new employment as a house helper.

However, her years of hard work have taken a physical toll. For months, she has endured a sharp, persistent pain in her heel, aggravated by the demands of walking and standing for extended periods. Mornings were especially difficult for her as she struggled to take her first steps. The ache also intensifies after a long workday.