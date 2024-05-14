PVL set to hold rookie draft

Strong Group Athletics (SGA) emerged with the highest chance of bagging the top overall pick when the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) holds its first-ever rookie draft this July.

PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said the draft that will be held before the Reinforced Conference will either be livestreamed or televised to give fans a chance to know the players who will be joining the country’s top professional women’s volleyball league.

SGA, which wrapped up its campaign in the recent All-Filipino Conference at the 12th spot, has a 40-percent chance of landing the top overall pick while Capital1 has 30 percent, Galeries Toper has 20 percent and Farm Fresh 10 percent in the lottery that will be held on 24 June.

The application process has yet to start but sideliners believe that Thea Gagate of De La Salle University and Lucille Almonte of Adamson University could be frontrunners for the top overall pick just in case they decide to jump into the pros.

Meanwhile, Nxled will be given the fifth pick as they finished eighth place in the last conference, while Akari, Cignal, and PLDT will be given the sixth, seventh and eighth picks.

The remaining picks will be given to All-Filipino Conference fourth-placer Chery Tiggo, third-placer Petro Gazz, runner-up Choco Mucho and champion Creamline.

The second round of the draft will be in top-to-bottom order, with the first pick going to SGA and Creamline having the last.