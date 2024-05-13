Newcomer crowned as PVL MVP

Brooke Van Sickle shone the brightest as she emerged as 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player despite failing to lead Petro Gazz to the best-of-three finals series.

The Filipino-American Van Sickle, who is playing her first conference in the country, poured it on in every statistical category, cracking the top 10 in spiking, blocking, serving, digging, and receiving while also leading the league in total points scored with 293 points on 242 attacks, 29 rejections, and 22 aces.

The hard-hitting outside spiker from Hawaii topped the service department with 0.42 aces per set, ranking fourth in spiking (36.39 percent success rate) and fourth in blocking (0.56 average per set).

Her beach volleyball background was also evident as she was seventh in digging (3.10 average per set) and seventh in receptions (35.77 percent efficiency rate).

“You know it’s a six-man sport. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them and this is icing on top (of the) podium finish. It was good. You gotta start somewhere,” Van Sickle, who traced her roots from San Emilio, Ilocos Sur, said.

“My goal from the start, I was just trying to be consistent and be there for my teammates, just like how they’re there for me every single day, and I hope I achieve my goals. I had a very, very fun time this conference.”

Jema Galanza, meanwhile, won her first-ever Finals MVP award, after leading Creamline with 20 points, along with 16 excellent receptions to capture their eighth title against Choco Mucho late Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Galanza also put up a 31.13 percent spiking success rate to share the league’s Best Outside Spiker title with Flying Titans skipper Sisi Rondina (34.20 spiking success rate).

Creamline’s Pangs Panaga won her sixth award, while Choco Mucho team captain Maddie Madayag won her second as this conference’s Best Middle Blockers after averaging 0.69 and 0.50 per set, respectively.

For her first individual recognition in five years, Petro Gazz’s Aiza Maizo-Pontillas also clinched the Best Opposite Spiker Award after crafting 122 points, while Cool Smasher Kyle Negrito bagged the Best Setter Award by averaging 4.65 sets per frame.