De Guzman: Count me in

Jia de Guzman formally confirmed her inclusion in the team that will represent the country in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup set from 22 to 29 May at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Fresh from campaigning for the Denso Airybees in the Japan V. League, De Guzman said she is back in town to play for the national squad in the event that offers a spot in the FIVB Women’s Challenger Cup.

De Guzman’s statement confirmed Daily Tribune’s previous report that she will be leading the national squad together with veterans Dawn Macandili, Sisi Rondina, Vannie Gandler, Djanel Cheng and Cherry Nunag with Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as head coach.

Also in the squad are young guns Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Ivy Lacsina, Fifi Sharma, Del Palomata and Jen Nierva.

It’s going to be De Guzman’s first time to play for the Nationals since the AVC Challenge Cup in 2022, where they finished sixth.

“Yes, I’m going to play in the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup and I know, very little preparation but we’re going to give our best despite that,” De Guzman said at the sidelines of Game 2 of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) best-of-three finals showdown between Creamline and Choco Mucho late Sunday.

“All this time, I was ready to step up for the flag, so I’m excited to play for the Philippines again.”

In a separate statement, Rondina also confirmed her participation.

“Next will be the AVC. Of course, we just can’t say no because the country’s pride is at stake,” Rondina said.

“We will prepare for it. I hope we get to develop chemistry right away despite our short preparation.”

The battle will not be easy.

Aside from being bracketed with powerhouse Australia, Chinese Taipei, India and Iran in Pool A, the Filipinas will be coming in with very little preparation.

Still, De Guzman stays positive as she looks to apply all the lessons she gained during her title run with the Airybees in the Division I Women’s V. Cup and the 72nd Kurowashiki All-Japan Volleyball Tournament.

“It was pretty challenging but I’m grateful that I got to learn from the Japanese style of volleyball because there’s many things to learn from them. Hopefully, I can share all the things I’ve learned here in the Philippines,” De Guzman, an eight-time Best Setter in the PVL, said.