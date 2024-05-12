Creamline outlasts Choco Mucho in five sets, captures 8th PVL title

Creamline captured its eighth title after outlasting Choco Mucho in five sets, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11, in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Sunday evening.

Jema Galanza emerged as the Finals Most Valuable Player after leading the Cool Smashers in scoring to keep the Flying Titans at bay throughout Game 2 of their best-of-three Finals series.

Bernadeth Pons, Tots Carlos, and Pangs Panaga also produced double-digit scoring for the Cool Smashers to capture its third consecutive title in front of 23,162 spectators.

Galanza dished out 20 markers purely from attacks, including 16 excellent receptions, while Pons hammered down 14 attacks from 17 points.

Manning the frontline effectively, Tots Carlos came up with four blocks from her 16 points, Panaga ended up with three blocks from her 13 points, while Bea De Leon finished with seven points.

Kyle Negrito, meanwhile, justified her Best Setter award as she finished with 23 excellent sets, while Cool Smashers' second unit also delivered, as Michele Gumabao chipped in seven points, and Risa Sato and Mafe Galanza ended up with two apiece.

Alyssa Valdez meanwhile was comfortable in stepping back as she finished with a point as her squad delivered the win.

On the other hand, despite missing three key players throughout the series, Sisi Rondina stepped up to the occasion with 31 points before succumbing in the fifth set.

Royse Tubino also remained consistent as she delivered 20 markers, as Cherry Nunag finished with 14, Deanna Wong crafted 18 excellent sets along with three points while Isa Molde and Maddie Madayag chipped in 10 points apiece.