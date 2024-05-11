Gov’t aid now closer to Mindanao

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Mindanao for two days to distribute assistance to the affected sectors following the El Niño that hit the entire country.

On Thursday (9 May), President Marcos delivered a total of P60 million in financial assistance and various government services to farmers and fisherfolks affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Around P10 million of which was given to the City Government of Zamboanga while P14.26 million went to Zamboanga del Norte, to Zamboanga del Sur P14.35 million, and P20.3 million to Zamboanga Sibugay.

The President also turned over P80.9 million check to Camp Navarro General Hospital for the procurement of equipment for the hospital’s operating room, diagnostics, ward, physical therapy, and others.

On 10 May, the President visited Sultan Kudarat where he led the distribution of cash assistance worth P10,000 each to 30 beneficiaries from Region 12.

Marcos also gave P10 million to the City Government of General Santos, P50 million to the Provincial Government of South Cotabato and P50 million to the Provincial Government of Sarangani.

In his speech, Marcos assured the residents and the local government units that the Marcos administration would exhaust all options to alleviate people’s sufferings caused by the El Niño phenomenon.