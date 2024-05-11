Gerry’s offers special treat for all moms

Since 1997, Gerry’s has always been part of Filipino gatherings and celebrations for over 27 years, and Mother’s Day is no exception. This year, in celebration of this special day with loving moms out there, Gerry’s offers an extra special reason to celebrate and bond with the family.

Gerry’s brand manager Cacai Apolinario shares the importance of this special occasion by giving recognition to all the sacrifices of all the mothers who are considered the givers of light to their family.

“Gerry’s is delighted to extend its warmest greetings and to celebrate Mother’s Day with all the wonderful and hard-working Filipino moms out there. As a token of appreciation for their love, sacrifice, and support, Gerry’s invites them to celebrate in our stores for a memorable dining experience with sumptuous dishes & relaxing ambiance,” Apolinario said.

This Mother’s Day, Gerry’s offers different sets of meals and tokens to all the mothers for the entire family to enjoy especially if they want to treat their moms to Gerry’s.

What is more exciting among the set meals is the Set Meal 4: Moms Day Special, which customers can get with a free tote bag from Gerry’s. This set meal consists of Gerry’s legendary and favorite dishes such as Crispy Pata (regular), Sisig, Beef Kare-Kare, Chicken Kebab, platter of Rice, Buko Pandan and Pepsi in a pitcher good for four persons. This set is exclusive for dine-in customers, available until supplies last. The promotion is valid on 12 May, Sunday, at selected stores only.

For more information, check Gerry’s official social media accounts or their in-store menu near you.