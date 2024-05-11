Davao agri sector feted in fair

DAVAO CITY — In line with the celebration of Farmers and Fisherfolk Month in May, the City Government of Davao — through the City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) — prepared a series of trainings, trade fairs, and other activities to promote and honor the agricultural sector of the city.

James Arly Danac, the head of the CAgrO-Institutional Development Services Division, said in an interview that the activities lined up for the month-long celebration aim to support the farmers and fisherfolk of Davao.

“During the farmers and fisherfolk month, we should show support to our farmers and fisherfolk because they are the source of our food,” he said, adding that, there will also be a series of meetings for Davao durian farmers intended to strengthen the Durian Industry in the city.

The meeting will be conducted with the Bureau of Plant Industry-Plant Quarantine Service, and the first batch of the Farm-coded Durian Farmers meeting will be on 7 May, while the second batch will be on 9 May involving Durian Farmers from Baguio District. The third batch is scheduled for 13 May at the Davao Food Terminal Complex (DFTC).

On 13 to 17 May, a Fruits and Vegetable Trade Fair will be conducted at the DFTC.

During the fair, a series of activities will also take place in the same location including a seminar on packaging and labeling of fruits and vegetables on 14 May; an Agribusiness Forum on 15 May; a seminar on Food Safety on 16 May; and 17 May, a food processing demonstration will be conducted.

Danac said that the second batch of post-handling management and food processing techniques in Agriculture training with UP Mindanao is scheduled for 13 May.

“The training will be participated in by farmers and fisherfolk from Paquibato District.”

“The third batch of training is scheduled on May 20 to be participated in by members of the Rural Improvement Club Talomo, Calinan, Bunawan, and Buhangin Districts,” he added.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, through the CAgrO, will also disperse 50,000 tilapia fingerlings to the city’s fisherfolk on 14 May and 24 May.

Danac said that interested owners of fishponds are advised to go to the CAgrO’s district offices to have their names listed for validation.

On 15 May, Danac said that they will be conducting a Thanksgiving Mass in Biao Escuela, Tugbok District along with a series of activities to celebrate the farmers and fisherfolk in the area.