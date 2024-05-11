Alyssa Solomon made up for her so-so performance the last time by banging in 17 points from 14 attacks to power National University (NU) to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Game 1 of their best-of-three finals in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Before 20,955 fans, the Lady Bulldogs still got the job done despite committing 18 errors, something NU skipper Bella Belen wasn’t so amused about.

“I think we can still lessen the errors, because the game is still close. We’re just thankful that we have almost the same amount of errors with UST (19). So if they didn’t commit too much error, for sure we would lose this game,” NU skipper Bella Belen said.

Solomon also had three blocks, including eight digs, numbers that were a lot better than her nine-point output when the Lady Bulldogs finally ousted the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in their Final Four knockout match.

“I worked on those lapses that I needed to improve on during training. I have been giving myself confidence in training to show that I can bounce back,” Solomon said.

Belen also made her mark, firing 13 points purely from attacks alongside eight digs while Vange Alinsug chipped in 12 and six excellent receptions. Erin Pangilinan backed them up with five points.

“I also know that my teammates are there to support me and give me confidence,” Solomon added.

What made it difficult for the Golden Tigresses to stand toe-to-toe with the Lady Bulldogs was the early exit of ultra-talented rookie Angge Poyos, who had to be taken out in the second set after twisting her ankle following a bad fall.

She only produced seven points.

Jonna Perdido wound up with 17 points from 15 attacks, a block, and an ace, including nine excellent receptions while Regina Jurado poured in 10 points from nine attacks and an ace and Em Banagua made four.

MJ Coronado, Angeli Abellana, and Lou Penafiel added a point.

Game 2 will be played Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.