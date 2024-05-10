Creamline’s backup crew rises to occasion

There is no doubt that Creamline’s frontline is fast and furious but it was the team’s supporting cast that would spell the difference between victory and defeat in their Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title series against Choco Mucho.

Before heading into the game, Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses told his players that despite having a star-studded lineup, the guys on the bench would play a pivotal role in winning.

“Before the game started, I reminded them that the bench (players) will lead us to the win. So, it became true,” Meneses said after their 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, victory on Thursday evening at the jampacked Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Because I know Choco (Mucho’s) system is always there. First of all, Coach Dante (Alinsunurin) knows how to stop the players. Our bench, they’re always there. As I always say, teamwork will lead us to win. It’s not just one, two, or three players.”

Michele Gumabao, who hammered down three of her seven points in the Cool Smashers’ dominating run in the final stretch of the game after coming off the bench, provided solid backup for Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos, who dished out 20 and 17 points respectively, and Alyssa Valdez who finished with nine.

“When we got subbed in earlier, we just said we really need to get to work and to give energy. It’s really about trust,” Gumabao said.

“Trust in God, trust in Coach and his decision, and we really just enjoyed inside the court, with Creamline’s good vibes, we just needed to maintain that throughout the game.”

Middle blocker Bea de Leon was also in her element despite entering the court in the middle of the second set as she blocked Choco Mucho’s Royce Tubino twice in the endgame to end up with five blocks from her 11 points, while Bernadeth Pons delivered five of her eight points in the fourth frame alone.

“We all just had our mindset. Coach made us ready when he told us that all of us, not only the (players) inside the court but also those outside, should be ready anytime,” Pons said.

Despite the win, the Cool Smashers have the championship at the back of their minds as they prepare for Game 2 against the Flying Titans on Sunday at the Big Dome.

“Actually, I’m not thinking about it because no one becomes a champion at 1-0. What I’m thinking now is our training tomorrow,” Meneses said.