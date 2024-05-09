Masara probe buried in murk

Like many political promises in Davao de Oro, the probe into the horrible landslide in Barangay Masara in the mountainous town of Maco that claimed 110 lives is now virtually buried in mud.

The last update we heard was on 17 February but it did not even mention the much-ballyhooed probe instigated by Rep. Erwin Tulfo. If I recall, the congressman with some of his colleagues went to the site of the tragedy a couple of days after the 6 February incident and were appalled by what they saw.

Congressman Tulfo was furious about why settlers were allowed to build houses in an area that, on account of previous incidents, had been declared a “NO BUILD ZONE.”

As promised, he sponsored a resolution in the Lower House calling for an immediate probe to make those responsible for violating the no-build-zone edict answerable.

Three months and four days have elapsed since the gruesome landslide but nothing has been heard of the congressional probe. Well, the last thing we heard was about Erwin’s frustration over the sluggishness of the Environmental Investigation Committee to act on the congressional resolution he had authored for an immediate probe into the Masara tragedy. People are now asking who among the Tulfo brothers would take action on the lethargy and obvious adamance of the committee not to do an investigation.

What has deterred the probe is now left to speculation. It’s either they do not want to get their shoes soiled or they refuse to step out of their air-conditioned rooms. Some naughty minds moreover are hinting that the probe might have ended after the brouhaha over violations of the no-build-zone policy.

As it turned out, barangay halls were constructed with congressional funds not only in Masara but in two other barangays in Davao de Oro, which had been declared no-build-zone by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

If this is the case, then 2nd District Representative Ruwel P. Gonzaga has a lot to answer for. It cannot be denied that, as we previously pointed out, the construction of those barangay halls in strictly prohibited areas served not only as beacons but a green light for homeless settlers to build their houses in the area. There is an attempt to blame the barangay captain of Masara or the town mayor of Maco. If so, why the hesitance to continue the probe?

The sepulchral silence of the House of Romualdez over the devastating Masara tragedy and death toll after the bravado of calling for a probe of those responsible has raised quizzical brows. Are they afraid that some of their confreres would be held responsible since the probe could go beyond the calamity and open other cans of worms?

Meantime, the survivors of the mudslide are still temporarily housed in tents and there is no telling when they will be relocated. With the scorching weather, not a few of them have suffered heat stroke. This is one predicament that needs immediate action by the provincial and municipal governments.

The other problem is whether the illegal barangay halls constructed in the no-build-zone will be demolished. The three buildings cost P7 million each. Who will reimburse the government that used taxpayer money to build those structures?

These issues cannot simply be answered with an eerie silence. After all, it’s the House of Representatives and the heroics of Tulfo that demanded the probe.