What would Mom want for Sunday’s feast?

Brunch and more at Solaire

Solaire Resort Entertainment City features a diverse range of culinary delights, from authentic Japanese cuisine to unlimited dim sum servings and lavish Italian brunch offerings.

Experience an exquisite brunch affair at Solaire’s signature restaurants, including Finestra, where you can choose from a diverse selection of Italian dishes. Indulge in a luxurious Japanese brunch at Yakumi, where you can revel in the authentic flavors of Japan across eight live buffet stations.

Perhaps Red Lantern’s Eat-All-You-Can dim sum buffet? Or enjoy a BBQ brunch at Waterside accompanied by live music and a photobooth corner where you can make lasting memories.

Experience a lavish banquet at Fresh, where you can explore diverse buffet stations featuring the finest seafood and meats, along with a variety of cuisines including Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Italian and Chinese.

You can also enjoy an afternoon tea celebration at Oasis Garden Café, featuring a luxurious selection of sweet and savory bites, including Solaire’s signature scones with strawberry and cream. Special cocktails, mocktails and a glass of sparkling rosé await all mothers upon arrival.

Secure your seats now by calling 8888-8888 or email restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.