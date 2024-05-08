What would Mom want for Sunday’s feast?

Brunch and more at Solaire
Solaire Resort Entertainment City features a diverse range of culinary delights, from authentic Japanese cuisine to unlimited dim sum servings and lavish Italian brunch offerings.
Experience an exquisite brunch affair at Solaire’s signature restaurants, including Finestra, where you can choose from a diverse selection of Italian dishes. Indulge in a luxurious Japanese brunch at Yakumi, where you can revel in the authentic flavors of Japan across eight live buffet stations.
Perhaps Red Lantern’s Eat-All-You-Can dim sum buffet? Or enjoy a BBQ brunch at Waterside accompanied by live music and a photobooth corner where you can make lasting memories.
Experience a lavish banquet at Fresh, where you can explore diverse buffet stations featuring the finest seafood and meats, along with a variety of cuisines including Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Italian and Chinese.
You can also enjoy an afternoon tea celebration at Oasis Garden Café, featuring a luxurious selection of sweet and savory bites, including Solaire’s signature scones with strawberry and cream. Special cocktails, mocktails and a glass of sparkling rosé await all mothers upon arrival.
Secure your seats now by calling 8888-8888 or email restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.
Bubbly and sweets at Hilton Manila
Invite mom to indulge in Hilton Manila’s all-day dining Kusina Sea Kitchens’ Mama’s Fine Feast — a brunch where mothers dine free with every three full-paying adults.
Madison Lounge and Bar beckons guests to savor the sweetness of the occasion with its exclusive Mother’s Day offerings such as the Duo Chocolate Brownie Fudge Whole Cake, priced at P2,500++, or opt for the divine Flower Mango Cream Whole Cake at P2,900++. Additionally, the decadent Box of Chocolate Rose and Six Pralines, priced at P888++, is also available for those wanting an extra touch of sweetness.
Contact Hilton Manila at +63 2 7239 7788 or email MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com or visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mnlphhi-hilton-manila/.
Award-winning meals at City of Dreams Manila
Moms deserve a top-notch dining experience, and City of Dreams Manila’s award-winning restaurant recognized for its fine Cantonese and regional Chinese specialties. On 12 May, moms who will dine at Crystal Dragon will receive a complimentary sweet surprise.
Spoil mom with a celebrity-inspired Saturday and Sunday brunch experience at Nobu Manila, which highlights the new-style Japanese cuisine of world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. At Haliya, City of Dreams Manila’s restaurant specializing on reimagined Filipino cuisine, a colorful celebration of Mother’s Day awaits mom and the family with the “Pahiyas Festival” special menu.
Café Society sweetens the occasion with sophisticated pastries and confections offered from 9 to 12 May. For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.
Staycation at Discovery Primea
Treat Mom to spacious accommodations, daily breakfast, exclusive dining discounts and more with Discovery Primea’s Stay In The City Room Package, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Rates start at P8,500++ per night in a Business Flat.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/PrimeaMothersDay. For inquiries and reservations, call +63 2 7955 8888 or email dp.rsvn@discovery.com.ph.
Spa date at Conrad Manila
Mom’s grand pampering can begin right now with All About Mom Mother’s Day themed cakes, pastries and special hampers from Bru Coffee Bar. Cakes start at P1,500 nett, while pastries are available from P200 nett. The hamper box, a simple yet elegant gift to mom, is priced at P5,000 nett and inclusive of flaky sea salt, assorted dry nuts, red velvet crinkles, chocolate lipsticks, vanilla ganache moisturizer and raspberry creamer, among others.
After a leisurely afternoon by the bay at C Lounge, give mom the unforgettable Mother’s Day spa experience and treat her to 90 minutes and 120 minutes of pure relaxation using ESPA products – the perfect way to unwind, de-stress and revitalize body and mind.
Let your mom know and feel how extraordinary and irreplaceable she is with a weekend or overnight getaway at one of Conrad Manila’s luxurious rooms overlooking Manila Bay or the beautiful city view. Comes with a breakfast buffet for two at Brasserie on 3.
Call +632 8833 9999, email conradmanila@conradhotels.com or visit https://eatdrinkhilton.com/brasserie-on-3-conrad-manila/.
3 + 1 treat at Century Park Hotel
On top of a hearty breakfast buffet, the hotel’s Café in the Park has also prepared a special 3 + 1 Promo on 12 May. Mothers can enjoy a free dinner or lunch buffet treat provided she is accompanied by three or more paying guests.
Deli Snack’s Mother’s Day cake, the Sakura Mint Cake, has a fancy bag that will remind Moms of their love for purses and anything nice. At P1,990, this special dessert is available from 10 to 12 May.
Visit ww.centurypark.com.ph or check out their social media accounts at IG: @centuryparkhotelmanila or FB: Century Park Hotel Manila. You may also call +632 85288888 or +63 917 528 58888.
Regional favorites at Marco Polo Ortigas
Regional favorites, including Thailand’s Pad Thai Noodles, Singapore’s Laksa Soup, Indonesia’s Chicken Satay with Peanut Butter Sauce, Vietnam’s Rau Muong Xao Toi, China’s Suckling Pig and India’s Lamb Rogonjosh take centerstage on the lavish culinary table at Marco Polo Ortigas.
From 1 to 12 May, groups of five and 10 will enjoy an authentic Cantonese banquet. On Sunday, the buffet lunch or dinner at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Cucina, showcases Asia’s best dishes.
Cafe Pronto offers a delicate cake for moms. Hip and cool mommies will find the perfect sips at Connect Lounge from 1 to 12 May. Pamper Mom with an exquisite two-night stay experience, and let her be welcomes with a round of cocktails at Vu’s Sky Bar or the Connect Lounge.
To #ExploreDiscoverExperience more about what the hotel has to offer, follow Marco Polo Ortigas Manila on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.