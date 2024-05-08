Japan supports implementation of iron-fortified rice in Phl

The Government of Japan, in collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP), supports the Philippine’s Plan of Action for Nutrition through its funding of production and blending machinery for iron-fortified rice (IFR) distribution in Norala, South Cotabato.

According to a case study of WFP, about 45 percent of children under five years old in the Bangsamoro Autonomous region experience iron deficiency anemia. Fortification, a process that involves the addition of micronutrients, of rice with iron was then seen a way to address this issue of malnutrition.

While the Philippines has been implementing mandatory IFR blending through Republic Act (RA) 8976 since its full implementation in 2004, efforts to strengthen Mindanao’s capacity to produce IFR remain underway.

Given this, IFR blending forms part of Japan’s commitment to sustaining peacebuilding and recovery efforts in Mindanao.

Japan will continue to work with the Philippine government and partner organizations to enable people and the communities in target areas to enjoy the “dividends of peace” through Japanese ODA.