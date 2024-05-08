Chef Katrina Alcantara of Mesclun leads culinary team of Catalogue

Makati, with its dynamic culinary landscape that caters to diverse tastes, recently welcomed a new addition to the food scene.

At Citadines Benavidez Makati, the newest addition to Ascott’s roster of properties unveiled its own culinary gem, Catalogue Restaurant

Catalogue’s culinary team is led by Chef Katrina Alcantara, a veteran in the industry and owner of Mesclun, an in-house restaurant operating in The Ascott Makati.

With two decades of experience under her belt, as well as having collaborated with renowned chefs and gaining invaluable insights along the way, Chef Kat’s contributions to the Catalogue team is expected to set the bar high for the restaurant’s gastronomic excellence.

Catalogue features dishes across different regions and cultures. Combining traditional and innovative flavors that cater to different tastes and palates, each dish is carefully crafted and prepared by Catalogue’s team of chefs.

From the enticing crunch of salted vinegar chicken skin to the pappardelle pork ragu, every dish at Catalogue is a testament to Chef Kat’s dedication and the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence. Different desserts, like the passionfruit taho, cocktails and coffee options are also available to further sweeten the experience.

“At Catalogue Restaurant, our culinary journey is inspired by a passion for enhancing the experience of every Citadines Benavidez Makati guest,” said The Ascott Limited’s cluster general manager Cecille Teodoro. “We take pride in curating a menu that not only delights taste buds but also caters to the diverse needs of our esteemed guests. From delectable dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients at Catalogue to freshly brewed and expertly crafted coffee from the property’s brand signature, For the Love of Coffee, we are committed to complementing your stay with an unforgettable dining experience.”

Within the contemporary ambiance, Catalogue introduces a fresh and innovative perspective to Manila’s culinary scene.

Visait the official website and its social media pages in Facebook and Instagram.