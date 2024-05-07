La Salle moves on after UAAP debacle

It’s not the end of the line for De La Salle University after an early Final Four exit in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Angel Canino said the Season 85 champions Lady Spikers remain motivated despite falling to the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in five sets at the Mall of Asia Arena over the weekend in Pasay City.

“Of course, it was sad that this is what happened, but we won’t stop here. It serves as a motivation for all of us,” Canino said.

Canino, who only played her second game for the Lady Spikers after missing five consecutive games due to a right arm injury, finished with 14 points from 12 attacks and two aces, including 12 digs and eight excellent receptions against UST.

The 20-year-old skipper was sidelined after the Holy Week break due to an accident not related to volleyball according to De La Salle courtside reporter Patrice Dabao before the Lady Spikers’ game against University of the Philippines on 4 April.

She returned to action in De La Salle’s final elimination round game against the Golden Tigresses where they failed to secure the twice-to-beat advantage in four sets.

Despite the early exit, Canino expressed gratitude to the people who supported them throughout the season.

“It makes me happy because despite all the wins, all the losses, they’re there. It’s overwhelming,” Canino said after interacting with the fans outside Mall of Asia Arena.

“I know that we love them very much, and I know that they love us very much, too.”

Meanwhile, La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said the Lady Spikers will bounce back in the next season.

“I have nothing to say because this was the result, so we’ll just bounce back next year,” Orcullo said.

It was déjà vu for the Golden Tigresses when they escaped the Lady Spikers in five sets, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7, as it was a repeat of the scenario exactly five years ago when UST routed De La Salle in the same venue to advance to the finals.