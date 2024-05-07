DA-11 kicks off farmers, fisherfolks month

DAVAO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Region 11 (DA-11) kicked-off the 2024 farmers and fisherfolks month on Monday.

Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno, the guest of honor of the event, gave emphasis to the role of the private sector in boosting the agricultural sector of the country.

In his speech, he said that the success of the agricultural sector will not be realized without the help of the private sector.

Magno gave due recognition to the farmers and fisherfolks for providing food for the entire Philippines.

“I’d like to build a strong partnership with the private sectors and through your leaders. Let us talk, find a common ground to address your needs,” he said.

Magno said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kept on repeating that the agriculture sector of the country will play a big role to the country’s economy.

“I hope that today will be the start of our partnership. Let us have a meeting and let me know how can I help you. Tell me your concerns,” he said.

This month, DA 11 prepares various activities for the farmers and fisherfolks to recognize their hardwork and contribution to the agricultural sector of the country.

Martinet Roble, the DA-11 officer-in-charge for research and regulations, said the event is a way of honoring the hard work, dedication, and resilience of the beloved farmers and fisherfolk who are the backbone of the community.

With the theme “Magsasaka’t Mangingisda Pilipino, saludo ang buong bansa sa sipag, tibay, at lakas nito” (which translates to “Filipino farmers and fisherfolk, he added that the entire nation, salutes their hard work, resilience and strength.