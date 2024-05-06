VOLLEY VIXENS

Decorated setter Jia Morado-De Guzman will return to action on local soil wearing the national team colors for the 2024 Asian Women’s Volleyball (AVC) Challenge Cup that the country will host this month.

Fresh from helping Japanese club Denso Airybees rule the Japan V.Cup and a silver medal finish in the Kurowashiki All-Japan Volleyball Tournament, the playmaker suits up for the Philippine squad making a homestand in the competition set to run from 22 to 29 May.

De Guzman leads the initial pool of players named by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) for the 10-nation tourney which stake a spot in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup.

The setter, who last played in the country back last year in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, however, is the only Creamline player in the list bared by the country’s volleyball governing body to Daily Tribune on Monday.

Joining De Guzman in the team roster composed of PVL stars are winger Eya Laure and libero Jen Nierva of Chery Tiggo, Sisi Rondina and Cherry Nunag of Choco Mucho, Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma of Akari, Vanie Gandler and Dawn Macandili-Catindig of Cignal as well as Ivy Lacsina of Nxled.

Also in the lineup of the Brazilian Jorge Souza De Brito-mentored squad are Petro Gazz’s Djanel Cheng and Jonah Sabete and PLDT’s Del Palomata.

“Coach Jorge chose the players for the event,” PNVF national team chief Tony Boy Liao said.

However, the national squad will only have a short time to prepare as most players are still playing in the ongoing PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Liao said the earliest possible time for the team to start training with a full roster would be next week when the PVL championship series concludes.

The best-of-three finals between Choco Mucho and defending champion Creamline will begin on Thursday with Game 2 slated Sunday. Game 3, if necessary, is on Tuesday next week.

Clashing in the bronze medal battle are Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz.

“Supposed to be those players whose clubs are eliminated can start training but they’re only a few,” Liao said.

De Brito, meanwhile, is looking to make a good run in his last hurrah as national team coach.

The mentor who took over the coaching reigns three years ago will be stepping down from his post when his contract expires on 30 June.

PNVF has already found a replacement for De Brito and will make the official announcement after the Challenge Cup.

The Filipinas are bracketed in Pool A with Chinese-Taipei, India, Iran and Australia while in Pool B are Vietnam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

In last year’s edition held in Gresik, East Java in Indonesia, the Philippines finished seventh out of 11 participating countries with an even 3-3 win-loss card.