Davao fire victims get aid

DAVAO CITY — First Congressional District Rep. Paolo Duterte, through his son Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, distributed relief and cash assistance to fire victims at Purok 35, Maharlika Village in Barangay Maa over the weekend.

Around 31 families received food packs, water containers, bottled water, and cash assistance through the Pulong Pulong ni Pulong (PPP) program.

Duterte’s team served 200 hot porridges (lugaw) and provided packed lunches for the next few days.

Barangay Maa chieftain Pacito Cañete Jr. thanked Rep. Duterte and Rigo for the support provided to the fire victims of the village currently recuperating from the incident.

Rigo, grateful for the people’s unwavering support of his father and the Duterte family, affirmed their commitment to promptly assisting families affected by unfortunate events.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Davao (BFP–Davao) reported nine houses were gutted down by a fire at Maharlika Village on 2 May.

The BFP-Davao said that no injuries were reported.