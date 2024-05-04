Creamline, Choco Mucho target final slots

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Petro Gazz

Sisters squads Choco Mucho and Creamline attempt to arrange a best-of-three championship series Sunday when they take on separate rivals in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino semifinal round at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the first game at 4 p.m., Creamline meets Chery Tiggo while Choco Mucho faces Petro Gazz at 6 p.m. with wins by the Cool Smashers and Flying Titans sending them both to a title clash starting Thursday at the Big Dome.

Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin is excited about the team’s chances of reaching the AFC finals for the second straight time.

“We’re excited to make it to the finals because that’s what we’ve been aiming for since we took on the coaching role here at Choco Mucho. The players are equally driven and they’re in a situation where they really want to win the championship,” Alinsunurin said.

“But we haven’t quite gotten here yet. Perhaps, it’s a matter of being excited but we really need to address any issues we’ve encountered. We need to maximize every opportunity to ensure we secure our third win.”

Currently, Choco Mucho occupies the summit with a 2-0 win-loss card while Petro Gazz and Creamline tote identical 1-1 marks. Chery Tiggo parades a 0-2 slate.

Cool Smashers coach Sherwin Meneses welcomed the three-day break, allowing the team to prioritize rest, especially for Tots Carlos, who bravely took the court in their win against the Angels despite a lack of sleep.

“It’s good because we had three games to prepare because the schedule got changed. So we’ll focus on resting, especially Tots (Carlos). She might be lacking some sleep,” Meneses said.

“So the number one preparation for us against Chery Tiggo is to rest and recover from exhaustion. We’ll make sure to prepare thoroughly for Chery Tiggo.”

On the other hand, the Angels are hungry to bounce back after a painful four-set loss from their heated match-up with the Cool Smashers that saw controversial calls and non-calls on Thursday.

However, a win by the Angels coupled with a Cool Smashers victory could cause mayhem as it would lead to a triple-tie at the No. 1 spot with Choco Mucho, Petro Gazz, and Creamline all holding a 2-1 record.

If that happens, the team with the highest points tally will advance to the finals, while the next two will dispute the other finals seat in sudden death on 7 May at the Philsports Arena.

Conversely, a win by Chery Tiggo, combined with a Choco Mucho victory, would create a three-way tie for No. 2 at 1-2 among the Crossovers, the Cool Smashers and the Angels.

In this case, the team with the lowest points tally will be eliminated, leaving the other two to battle for the right to face the Flying Titans in the best-of-three title showdown.