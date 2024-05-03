Pia Wurtzbach receives Global Fashion Influencer award

Pia Wurtzbach is more than Miss Universe 2015; she is now paving her way to a global influencer.

Wurtzbach was crowned the Global Fashion Influencer of the Year at the EMIGALA Awards in Dubai last weekend, a remarkable achievement for her already impressive list of accolades and career milestones she has had since her Miss Universe triumph.

The former Miss Universe was thankful for receiving the award, emphasizing the importance of finding one’s passion and purpose in everything one does.

“It’s amazing to be glammed up, to be in the industry of beauty and fashion, but I want to remind other people that look up to me to have purpose in all the things that you do,” she said. “It’s great to be here receiving an award, but it’s greater to have an impact and purpose… So find your passion, find the advocacy that you really care about, because this platform that we all have is truly powerful, and sometimes we take that for granted.”

Prior to receiving her award at the EMIGALA, Wurtzbach shared on Instagram that she felt empowered listening to everyone’s lived experiences and struggles in the industry.

“Each story shared was a reminder that success isn’t always smooth sailing, but it’s the challenges that shape us,” Wurtzbach said.

The fourth staging of EMIGALA, which took place on 27 and 28 April, recognizes well-known personalities and the world’s renowned brands in the fashion and beauty industry.

Apart from her Global Fashion Influencer award, Wurtzbach was named a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific to advocate for global action on HIV/AIDS. She also wrote and published her novel Queen of the Universe in 2023.