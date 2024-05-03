Choco Mucho all pumped up

Choco Mucho battles Petro Gazz in the hopes of securing a championship slot in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference as the semifinal round competition heats up Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Fresh from a 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 win over Chery Tiggo on Thursday, the Flying Titans are all pumped up to add the Angels to their list of victims after their 4 p.m. showdown.

But getting the job done won’t entail simple means.

Head coach Dante Alinusunurin admitted that they have to dissect Petro Gazz further.

“We’re excited but we need to work on our persisting problems, particularly (with what happened) in our first two sets with Creamline, we really need to maximize on (the opportunities), so that we can win our game this Sunday,” Alinsunurin said.

Before the straight-sets win over the coach Kungfu Reyes-led Crossovers, the Flying Titans overcame an early game slump to pull off a reverse sweep against their sister team Creamline last Tuesday.

The reigning Conference Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina is consistently playing at a high level.

She finished with 23 points and 14 excellent receptions against the Cool Smashers, and 18 points from 18 attacks, including 14 points and 10 excellent receptions against the Crossovers.

Meanwhile, Royse Tubino has also made his presence felt in the Flying Titans’ semifinal campaign, after posting 20 points and 12 excellent digs, and 17 points from 15 attacks and two blocks in their last two games.

Alinsunurin, who used to coach the men’s national team, bared that the Flying Titans are hungrier than ever.

“We are in the situation where we really need to get the championship, because they have been playing for so long in PVL, and they haven’t gotten the (championship) yet,” Alinsunurin said.

Last year, Choco Mucho was just a set win away from winning the 2nd All-Filipino Conference, before falling short against the Cool Smashers in thrilling five sets, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12.

The ball club was founded in 2019.