Koreans snub Pinay spikers

Three Filipina spikers in Tots Carlos, Mylene Paat and MJ Phillips were not selected during the 2024 Korean V-League Women’s Asian Quota Draft in Jeju Island, South Korea last Wednesday.

Carlos, the reigning Most Valuable Player of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) for Creamline, wasn’t called as she emerged as the shortest non-libero with a listed height of 5-foot-5 in the pool composed of 30 players from various Asian countries.

Paat, the Chery Tiggo star, wasn’t also picked despite having international experience after playing for Nakhon Ratchasima in the Volleyball Thailand League two years ago.

Both Carlos and Paat attended three-day tryouts that led to their absence in the semifinals of the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

On the same note, Phillips was also snubbed a year after she and fellow Filipino-American player Iris Tolenada were selected by Gwangju Al Peppers and three-time champion GS Caltex Seoul KIXX last year.

Phillips didn’t join the tryouts that could have a massive impact on his draft chances.

Still, everything is not yet lost for the Filipina as they can still be signed by any Korean team after going undrafted.

Carlos and Paat, however, are expected to return to the country any time soon, but their availability for the Cool Smashers and the Crossovers’ semifinal games on Thursday at the Philsports Arena remains doubtful.