Pilmico Tarlac bags 3 sustainability awards

Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico) received three awards during the Pollution Control Association of the Philippines Inc.’s (PCAPI) 44th National Annual Convention and General Assembly, which was held at Boracay Newcoast Convention Center, Aklan from 17 to 19 April 2024.

Among the accolades was the Environmental Success Story recognition for Pilmico’s Tarlac Feedmill Solar Panel Project, which was led by Pilmico Feedmill Supervisor Engr. Hayvis Atienza and Pilmico Engineering Manager Engr. Michael Cayabyab. The Outstanding Pollution Control Officer award was conferred to Pilmico Environment Specialist Jielaine del Rosario, while the Outstanding Managing Head award was given to Safety & Environment Supervisor Brian Funte and Assistant Vice President for Tarlac Feeds Operation Engr. Anthony Jason Mugot. These honors highlight Pilmico's dedication to sustainability and its efforts to mitigate pollution within the community.

“At Pilmico, we’re fully committed to protecting and preserving the environment. We implement projects geared towards eco-friendliness and comply with all the government’s regulatory requirements. It brings us great joy and pride to receive an award recognizing our dedication to positively impacting the environment. This motivates us further to continue creating more impactful and relevant projects in the future,” said Engr. Anthony Jason Mugot.

Pilmico’s winning initiative, the transition of the Pilmico Tarlac Feedmill to solar power, began in 2019. Since then, the feedmill, which mainly produces livestock feeds, has saved nearly P40 Million in electricity costs and generated over 3.5 Million MHW in Solar Energy Output. This project has enabled them to generate clean energy, reduce house gas emissions, contribute to cleaner air, and preserve natural resources.

This solar power project serves as an example of Pilmico’s commitment to environment-friendly initiatives. They have consistently advocated for sustainability by collaborating with various organizations for sustainability projects, such as partnering with women’s organizations to upcycle their flour and feed sacks into functional bags. Additionally, they have implemented livelihood programs aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.