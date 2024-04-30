DOH records 6 heat-related deaths

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday recorded six heat-related deaths amid the rising temperatures in the country.

"We have six reported cases from Mindanao, but we're still investigating because they all came from one place," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a televised interview.

"Death from hot temperature doesn't always mean it's [heat] stroke, it can be an actual stroke, it can be a heart attack, it can be some other condition," Herbosa added.

A total of 34 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported to the DOH from 1 January to 18 April. However, Herbosa noted that more individuals could have been affected during the period.

"Heat-related illnesses do not always go to the hospitals. The ones that go to us are already the severe type. [Like] heat stroke or heat exhaustion. [Those who are experiencing] heat cramps, they will resort to usually with hydration, cooling, or first aid," he said.

"So there might be more others suffering from heat-related illness. Sometimes they don't even know it's already heat-related illness," he added.

To protect oneself from heat exhaustion, Herbosa underscored the importance of the type of clothing one should wear.

He reminded the public to wear light clothing and avoid clothing that will absorb heat.

"Usually we wear white, light clothing, loose materials that [don't] absorb heat. So dapat mahilig tayo sa cotton (So we should often use cotton clothes), natural fabric because those are the ones that are designed to release the body heat," he added.

Herbosa also urged the public to wear hats when taking public transport or doing activities outside.

"Hats [and umbrellas] can always protect you," he added.