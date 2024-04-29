UE looks forward to Season 87

Despite finishing sixth overall, University of the East (UE) remains upbeat that it will be bouncing back when the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament comes off the wraps.

Breaks were simply not on the lady Red Warriors’ side in Season 86, racking up a 3-11 win-loss card.

“Despite the disappointing losses, we still did something good, and that is a big accomplishment,” Lady Red Warriors assistant coach Dr. Obet Vital said.

“So we’re gonna take this as a springboard to get us into the preseason that’s coming up and the UAAP Season 87.”

UE started its Season 86 campaign on a sour note when skipper Jelai Gajero suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in her left knee during the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge in 2023.

Vital also had to step up as the interim coach for UE after its head coach Jerry Yee was slapped with a season-long suspension in the middle of the first round due to an off-court issue.

“So, my thoughts on the season — given the rookies that we have playing — I felt that we did pretty good. (We) could’ve done better, but very proud of the accomplishments so far,” Vital said.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old rookie Casiey Dongallo, who turned heads during UE’s campaign this season, expressed excitement about the squad’s progress.

“It was a challenge for me to go to a school with that standing so we are happy to change that and looking forward to our improvements,” Dongallo said after exploding with 28 points from 25 attacks and one ace including nine excellent digs as UE ended its season on a high note with a win over University of the Philippines, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-22, over the weekend.

“We set a tone this season for next season and we’re excited for Jelai’s comeback. Whatever happened this season, we will change that next season and we will do more. We’re looking forward to a different standing.”

Vital announced that Gajero will definitely return, while recruits will be added to reinforce the squad.

“You guys mentioned Gajero getting hurt, we have Gajero coming back. We have some (California Academy) players that are coming in also, and then other recruits from the south and other areas.”

Yee is also expected to call the shots for UE once more after his suspension is lifted.