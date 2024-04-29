TCL's anniversary aircon promo just in time for summer

Summer is just around the corner and what better way to usher in the hottest season than to indulge and give yourself a cool treat.

TCL, a leading brand in consumer electronics, is kicking off the summer season with its Anniversary Promo for the air conditioning category.

Oh yes, you heard it right! TCL is giving the biggest discounts on their range of AC units and it will surely shock you with the huge savings that you can get.

“We are happy to give you this exciting anniversary treat for everyone. We’re giving a big slash off to our air conditioning units, as we aim to provide our customers with the ultimate cooling solutions for their homes," Loyal Cheng, TCL Chief Executive Officer shares.

Take note, TCL is giving significant discounts on two of their popular air conditioning units, namely, the CoolPro UV Connect+ and CoolPro Quiet+.

Hold on to your seats and dig these irresistible deals on ACs.

For the CoolPro UV Connect+ Air Conditioners, TAC-10CSD/ME12 - 1.0 HP, from SRP of P38,995 to discounted price of P19,995; TAC-13CSD/MEI2 - 1.5 HP from SRP of P40,495 to discounted price of P21,495; TAC-19CSD/MEI2 - 2.0 HP from SRP of P55,495 to discounted price of P30,995 and TAC-25CSD/ME12 - 2.5 HP from SRP of P63,495 to discounted price of P33,995.

For the CoolPro Quiet+ Air Conditioners, TAC-09CWI/UJE from SRP of P29,995 to discounted price of P18,995 and TAC-09CWI/UJE from SRP of P32,995 to discounted price of P20,995.

And that’s not all, get ready for the biggest AC launch this summer season. Make way for the CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Inverter Fresh Air Conditioner set to give revolutionizing comfort for your homes.

“In just a few days, we are launching our CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Inverter Fresh Air Conditioner. It has advanced features and benefits set to change the game in air conditioning units from its innovations and enhanced designs. We’re all excited for it!” Joseph Cernitchez, TCL Brand Manager gave a teaser for the upcoming launch.

The TCL Anniversary Promo runs starting 10 March until 31 May 2024. For more information, please visit TCL’s official Facebook page or check out the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.